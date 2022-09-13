Wales manager Robert Page has signed a deal with the FAW to stay leading the team for four more years.

His decision comes just two months ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Wales will make only their second appearance at a finals stage of a World Cup tournament.

The new contract means he'll be in charge for Wales' 2024 European Championship and 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns.

It's the first time Wales will be at a World Cup final stage since 1958. Credit: PA Images.

Robert Page said: "There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team and I can't wait for the challenge the next four years will bring, starting with our first FIFA World Cup in 64 years.

"This is an exciting time for Welsh football and I hope we can make the country proud in November and continue our success by qualifying for more major tournaments in the future."

The 48-year-old from the Rhondda managed Port Vale and Northampton before being appointed Wales Under-21 boss in 2017.

He joined the senior coaching staff in 2019 and became interim manager in November 2020.

Page led Wales to the knockout stages of the delayed 2020 European Championship the following summer, and guided Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years.

He will name his squad for the Nations League ties against Belgium and Poland on Wednesday.

Wales face the United States in their World Cup opener on November 21, ahead of further group games against Iran and England.