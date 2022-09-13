Welsh actor Luke Evans has praised the King for his ability to “find a common ground” when he talks to people.

The 43-year-old, who narrated the 2019 ITV programme Charles: 50 Years A Prince and is also an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust charity, said the King ‘makes you feel that you deserve to be there’.

The charity, which was set up by Charles in 1976, has become one of the UK’s leading youth charities, offering training, personal development, business start-up support, mentoring and advice.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the King announced William and Kate as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

William will now follow in his father’s footsteps who previously held the title, whilst Kate becomes the first person since Diana to use the title.

Evans, originally from Pontypool, is an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust charity. Credit: PA

Evans, who has met the new monarch numerous times over the years, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “He’s an honorary Welshman to us too, and has been a wonderful representative of our country.

“And it was very nice to be asked to do it, and I guess it came off the back of being an ambassador for (The) Prince’s Trust and I’ve met the King several times over the last decade, and it’s always been a very enjoyable experience I to have to say.”

He added: “I think that’s one thing you notice when you’re in King Charles, his company, it doesn’t matter what walk of life you’re from, what age you are, he finds a common ground, and makes you feel that you deserve to be there.

“He’s very, very interesting to talk to. But the best part is that he’s very interested. He’s interested in everybody, and, including me, he’s made me feel a million dollars by listening to my conversation and finding something interesting for me to talk to him about.

“And through the charity I’ve seen the inspiration he has given to so many young people, over a million people, The Prince’s Trust has actually helped over the last nearly 50 years.”

Evans was born in Pontypool and raised in the nearby Rhymney Valley. He decided to leave home at 16 to pursue a career in singing and acting.

He has already had a successful stage, film and TV career, starring in 2017’s live-action adaptation of Beauty And The Beast, Netflix series The Alienist, ITV crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders and more.

In his interview, Evans told Good Morning Britain that he was bullied as a youngster but went on to say how the charity had helped him: “The Prince’s Trust gave me a vehicle to use my voice to reach a lot of young people. I always knew I had a very strong sense of self and I knew that it was temporary and I think that’s the only thing that got me through.

“I mean, unfortunately, I didn’t have The Prince’s Trust around when I was going through it. But you know, I had a very loving family, even though they were unaware of the bullying. I mean, it’s just something you do, it’s something you get through and I’m living proof that you can get through it and you can move on.”