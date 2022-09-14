A number of major roads will be closed in Cardiff city centre on Friday as the King and Queen Consort visit the city for their first official engagement in Wales.

His and Her Majesty are due to visit a number of key locations throughout the day, including Llandaff Cathedral, the Senedd and Cardiff Castle.

The council is urging anyone visiting Cardiff or travelling through it on Friday to plan ahead and consider leaving their cars at home, with ten city centre roads confirmed to be either fully or partially closed between 6am and 6pm.

If large crowds turn out to see His and Her Majesty, a further four city centre roads could close "as a contingency."

Additional road closures will also be in place in Sophia Gardens, Llandaff and Cardiff Bay.

Cardiff Council says the closures are necessary to both facilitate the Royal visit and keep the public safe.

Cardiff city centre road closures

From 6am until 6pm on Friday September 16th, the following roads will be closed:

North Road between Boulevard de Nantes and Kingsway

Kingsway from North Road to Duke Street

Duke Street throughout its length

Castle Street throughout its length

Wood Street between Westgate Street and St Mary Street

St Mary Street from Custom House Street to High Street

High Street throughout its length.

Wood Street

Westgate Street

Cowbridge Road East between Westgate Street and Cathedral Road but access will bemaintained.

If large crowds materialise, then the following road closures may also be put in place:

Lloyd George Avenue throughout its length

Herbert Street between Lloyd George Avenue and Callaghan Square

Callaghan Square from Dumballs Road to Bute Street

Full length of St Mary Street until Callaghan Square.

A number of road closures are already in place in Llandaff. Credit: Media Wales

Sophia Gardens

From 6am until 6pm on Friday, September 16th, the following roads will be closed:

Sophia Close – service users must use the pay & display car park accessed viaCowbridge Road East

Limetree Avenue – exit for the campsite will be via Dogo Street

Llandaff Cathedral

The following roads are already closed and will not re-open to motor vehicles until Saturday, September 17th:

High Street

Heol Fair

Cathedral Green

Access is currently being controlled into the area for those on foot, or on bike, with alternative parking available for motorists at the pay & display car park and on Fairwater Road.

From Thursday, September 15th at 8pm until Friday, September 16th at 4pm, the following roads will be closed in their entirety:

High Street

Heol Fair

Cathedral Green

Heol-y-Pavin (access maintained)

Bridge Street (access maintained)

If large crowds materialise, the following roads will also be closed:

Cardiff Road from the junction with Llantrisant Road to the junction with WesternAvenue

Fairwater Road to the junction with Pwllmelin Road (access maintained)

Cardiff Bay

The following roads are already closed and will not re-open to vehicles until Fridayafternoon:

Harbour drive

Britannia Quay

All those travelling to Cardiff for the Royal visit are advised to plan their journey in advance and leave plenty of time to get into the city and use public transport wherever possible.

Local residents are strongly encouraged to leave their cars at home and either take the bus or train or walk and cycle if they are able to.