King Charles III and the Queen Consort will visit Cardiff on Friday and the city's council says delays on roads and rail lines are expected.

His and Her Majesty are due to visit a number of key locations throughout the day, including Llandaff Cathedral, the Senedd and Cardiff Castle.

Cardiff Council is "strongly" advising residents and visitors to leave their cars at home and instead catch buses and trains or walk and cycle.

A council spokesperson said: "Our advice is to plan ahead, dress for the weather, bring plenty of water, prepare for long periods of standing, expect crowds and watch out for those around you and with you.

"Work is ongoing with the Welsh Government and South Wales Police to manage any congested areas, with significant numbers of stewards drafted in alongside police officers to help keep the public safe."

Road closures

A number of major roads will be closed in Cardiff city centre on Friday between 6am and 6pm. These include Duke Street, Castle Street, Wood Street and Westgate Street.

If large crowds turn out, a number of additional roads could also be closed including Lloyd George Avenue.

Road closures will also be in place in Cardiff Bay and Llandaff.

A full list of road closures and timings can be found here.

Trains

Services into the city are expected to be very busy. Passengers going to Llandaff Cathedral from Cardiff Central are being asked to get a bus instead of train.

Transport for Wales said: "We will work as hard as we can to facilitate travel to all the ceremonial events that will be held over the coming days."

Buses

Bus services will be diverted while the city centre road closures are in place and passengers are being urged to check local operators for service updates.

Between Wednesday and Friday morning, the drop off and pick up point for National Express Services will be on Cathedral Road and not in Sophia Gardens.

Cardiff Bus has published a full list of revised services and bus stops on its website.

Car parking

The council is strongly advising people to leave their cars at home and instead make use of public transport, walking or cycling.

There are no designated parking facilities for the Royal visit, but limited on-street parking will be available in the city centre, Cardiff Bay and in the Civic Centre.

There are also a number of private car parks, including North Road Car Park, St David's Shopping Centre, John Lewis, Capitol Shopping Centre, and the NCP carparks on Adam Street, Dumfries Place and Greyfriars Road.

Taxis

St Mary Street taxi rank outside the House of Fraser will be closed from 6am until 6pm on Friday.