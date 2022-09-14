Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Wales Rural Affairs Correspondent Hannah Thomas

The Queen’s first visit to Wales as monarch in 1952 was to open a dam in Powys.

The dam, in Claerwen, would serve the city of Birmingham some 90 miles away.

From that moment, the Queen’s relationship with some of those living in the Welsh village began.

Local resident Betty Davies, who met Her Majesty during that visit in her village in 1952, went on to meet the late monarch two further times at Buckingham Palace garden parties.

Betty invited the Queen to visit the village next month to mark 70 years since the dam opened. She hopes King Charles will come instead. Credit: ITV News Wales.

She cut out every newspaper article from the time. They’ve slightly faded, but her memories haven’t faded at all.

Speaking to ITV Wales News, she said: “I think we had tears in our eyes because we were so excited. She looked radiant. She had a red coat on, trimmed with black velvet, and a little black velvet hat and gloves.

“Anybody coming from Rhayader had to be up there by 7 in the morning because they were only allowing for the procession to come"

What happened next was one of Betty's favourite moments of the Queen's visit.

She said: "She walked over with the Duke to acknowledge [the crowds]. And they'd come from Cardiganshire, Breconshire, Radnorshire and Montgomeryshire."

It was at Llandrindod Wells railway station that the Queen first stepped foot on Welsh soil and now a plaque rests on the platform. Credit: ITV News Wales.

"People will never forget it", added Betty.

Betty and the Queen continued to write to each other over the years, and Betty had invited the Queen to the 70th anniversary celebration of the dam's opening next month.

She waits to see if her son will come as King instead.