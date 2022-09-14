Wrexham AFC has said it is "disappointed" after a one-minute silence in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II was disrupted by fans booing.

A "minority" of people in the crowd can be heard booing shortly after a whistle is blown to mark the beginning of the silence, in a video shared on social media on Tuesday evening.

Wrexham AFC said a "number of the individuals" who were involved were subsequently asked to leave.

A club spokesperson said: " It was disappointing to hear the one-minute silence before the 4-1 victory against Dagenham & Redbridge disturbed be a small number of individuals among the 9835 in attendance.

"To have the Club’s name in the media this morning for all the wrong reasons, is not a scenario that should have occurred and we wish to apologise to all who were offended by the actions of the minority, while thanking the vast majority who did observe the one-minutes silence.

"A number of the individuals who disturbed the one-minute silence were asked to leave the Racecourse Ground for their own safety."

Just days earlier, the club had issued a plea to fans to "respect" the minute's silence, saying: "We have a simple request, regardless of your own personal opinions, which we recognise everyone is entitled to; on this occasion, you leave these at the turnstiles of the Racecourse Ground and do not use the one-minute silence to promote your own views over those of others."

Reaction to what happened on Tuesday evening has been mixed on social media.

One fan said: "I just think they shouldn't have had a minutes silence at all."

While another said: "I'd like to apologise for the disrespect shown by a few loud and obnoxious fans during the minutes silence. They are not representative of us as a whole."