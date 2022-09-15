Former Wales Rugby Union captain and legendary sports broadcaster Eddie Butler has died at the age of 65.

The popular commentator rose to prominence with Pontypool in the 1970s, representing Wales between 1980 and 1984.

Charity Prostate Cymru, of which Mr Butler was an ambassador, said he died during the early hours of Thursday, September 15, "peacefully in his sleep" in the Peruvian Andes.

Mr Butler had been on the Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu to raise money for the charity at the time.

Prostate Cymru said it was "devastated" by the news of his death and asked that the family's privacy be respected at "this difficult time."

Leading tributes, World Rugby posted a statement on Twitter. It reads: " We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of broadcasting great, Eddie Butler."Capped 16 times by Wales - including six times as captain - Butler would later go on to provide the commentary to some of the greatest moments in the game "May he Rest In Peace."

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: " Extremely sad to hear of Eddie’s passing. "Eddie was an incredible player and a supremely talented broadcaster."Wales will miss him terribly."

More to follow.