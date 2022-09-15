The family of an 18-year-old man who died in a road traffic collision have described him as "one of a kind."

Jac Thomas was riding a motorbike on Saturday (10th September) when the collision happened at around 4pm on Commercial Street in Bedlinog. He died at the scene.

In a tribute, Mr Thomas' family said: "Jac was such a character. He was one of a kind. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. Quite simply there was only one Jac Thomas.

"He was so full of energy and life, outgoing, kind and above all a loyal friend, son and brother. It’s fair to say he lived life in the fast lane and squeezed every bit of fun and joy out of it that he could.

"He was just starting to find his way in life and was looking forward to what the next chapter was going to bring. He had recently found happiness in a new relationship and we were so pleased to see how much joy this brought him.

“Jac is going to be deeply missed by all those who knew him and we as a family have found great comfort in the kind words and support from the whole community. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the emergency services at the scene and anyone else who tried to help Jac".

South Wales Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the manner in which the motorbike was travelling in the moments before the collision.

They're being asked to call 101 and give reference *2200307880.