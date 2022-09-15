A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage following a number of incidents involving an "air weapon".

Armed police were seen on Bryn Lupus Road in Llanrhos, Llandudno at around 5:30pm on Wednesday, September 14.

North Wales Police later confirmed that a 36-year-old man had been arrested.

It follows a number of recent reported incidents in the area, including two people who said they were shot at with an air rifle while picking blackberries.

The public have been told that there is no cause for alarm.

Chief Inspector Dave Cust said: "Following recent incidents in the Llandudno area involving an air weapon, we can confirm that, following a search warrant at an address on Bryn Lupus Road in Llanrhos, a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage and remains in police custody at this time."Police presence remains in the Llanrhos area but we’d like to reassure the public that there is no cause for alarm. We’d also like to thank local residents on Bryn Lupus Road for their continued support and cooperation."