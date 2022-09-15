Play Brightcove video

Anne appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about being one of the first to see the Queen’s Lying in State

A woman from Cardiff has described the "unforgettable" moment she became the second member of the public to see the Queen's Lying in State after queuing for over 48 hours.

Anne arrived London at 11:30am on Monday, more than two days before the Queen's Lying in State began, and was one of the very first through the doors at Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, she recalled the experience as "overwhelming" and said it was something she would remember "for the rest of my life".

She continued: "I was blown away by the Crown, the Imperial State Crown and meeting Black Rod, the traditional clothes they wear inside that building, the building itself.

"It's like going back in history a thousand years and to see Her Majesty's coffin and the orb and the scepter, the glittering crown, it was just mesmerising. We paid our respects and we mournfully made our way around and made our way out.

"It was just an unforgettable experience. I still think I'm there now, it hasn't sunk in what we actually did."

Anne also described the kindness she received from strangers, recalling one man who had travelled from Manchester and brought her and others waiting a food hamper because he was "inspired" by them.

She added: "Mentally, it was quite a challenge to be sleeping on a pavement... That is why I came back late last night, to have one night in my own bed."

Thousands have queued through the night to see the late monarch's coffin in London. Credit: PA

Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin for 24 hours a day at Westminster Hall in London, with queues along Lambeth Bridge and Albert Embankment continuing to flow all night.

The Queen’s coffin continues to be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

Metropolitan Police officers, volunteers and stewards are managing the queue while toilets and water fountains are provided at various points along the route.

People waiting in line are being given a coloured and numbered wristband to manage the queue.

At 2.30am on Thursday the queue was almost three miles long and stretched to London Bridge.