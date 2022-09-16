Play Brightcove video

King Charles III with the wives of Aberfan and First Minister Mark Drakeford at Cardiff Castle

Some of the women who lost loved ones in the Aberfan disaster met the new monarch at Cardiff Castle.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort visited the Welsh capital for the first time as monarch.

It continues his tour of the UK following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1966, 116 children and 28 adults were killed when a coal tip which loomed above the village came crashing down on the local school. Credit: PA Images

The King and Queen Consort's first stop was Llandaff Cathedral. A service of prayer and reflection for the life of the late monarch was held as large crowds lined the streets outside.

They then headed to the Senedd to meet with politicians in a Motion of Condolence to remember the Queen.

The last stop was Cardiff Castle, where the wives of Aberfan were invited to a reception. Around 80 guests, including military personnel and faith leaders, gathered at the Banqueting Hall.

Denise Morgan, who lost her sister in the tragedy, said she believed the King would continue his "bond" with the people of Aberfan.

At 9.13am on 21 October 1966, 150,000 tonnes of coal waste slid down a hillside, engulfing Pantglas Junior School and a number of neighbouring houses.

A total of 144 people lost their lives. Among those were 116 children and 28 adults.

It's the first time King Charles III has met the wives since being crowned monarch Credit: PA Images

Denise and Gloria Davies said Queen Elizabeth II made "quite a bond" with the mining village.

Denise spoke of how the Queen visited the village "at the right time," and how that's shared by the "whole of Aberfan," despite criticism at the time that she came too late.

Asked if King Charles III would continue that bond, Denise said she believes he will, "particularly with the wives' group."

She continued: "I think he's going to change the monarchy and make it a bit more modern - because he's that sort of person. He's a people's person as well."