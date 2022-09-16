Play Brightcove video

Booing is heard amongst the crowd as the new King arrives at Cardiff Castle

Some members of the crowd could be heard booing as King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrived at Cardiff Castle on Friday afternoon.

An anti-monarchy protest has been staged outside the castle grounds, with a number of groups joining together under the banner 'Real Democracy Now'.

ITV Wales reporter Kate Lewis said around 50 protesters were stood opposite the entrance to the castle holding placards with slogans such as: "Not my King", "End Prince of Wales title" and "We want a real democracy. A Welsh republic".

Anti-monarchy protestors outside Cardiff Castle

King Charles and the Queen Consort arrived at Cardiff Castle following a visit to Llandaff Cathedral and the Senedd on their first official visit to Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Their visit comes after a petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title - which King Charles passed on to his son Prince William - gathered more than 25,000 signatures.

The day of the King and Queen Consort's visit to Wales also coincides with Owain Glyndwr Day, which celebrates the life and legacy of the "rebel" who is seen as the last native-Welsh Prince of Wales.

The same day in 1400 is when Glyndŵr began a 15-year uprising against the then-king of England, Henry IV, after which his followers would proclaim him Prince of Wales.

The revolt is considered to be the last Welsh war of independence and Glyndŵr has since been viewed as a figurehead of Welsh nationalism and the independence movement.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a number of Glyndŵr Day events were cancelled, prompting disappointment and anger in some communities.

But as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were led on a procession through the Welsh capital, some vowed to continue their Glyndŵr Day traditions with a church service, lecture and community meal taking place in Corwen in Denbighshire - where there is a statue of Glyndŵr in the town square.

Owain Glyndŵr was the last native Welshman to hold the Prince of Wales title.

During his visit to the Senedd, the King spoke in both English and Welsh with part of his speech including "Diolch o galon", meaning "thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Poignantly, these were the last words used by Queen Elizabeth II during a speech on her final visit to Wales in October 2021.

