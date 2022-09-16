Crowds have been gathering outside Cardiff Castle since 3am this morning to see the King and the Queen Consort who are visiting Wales for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Tony, from Cardiff, said he arrived during the early hours of Friday morning to start queuing, adding that he wanted to be one of the first to meet the king.

He told ITV Wales: "I wanted get there at prime time, I wanted to be one of the first.

"What he's (King Charles III) endured over the last six months, he needs commending and I can't wait to meet him."

Faith, from Swansea, arrived at the castle around 6am this morning.

She said: "I wasn't alive for the last Royal funeral of Princess Diana, I wasn't old enough to fully appreciate the wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate, so I think it's important to be here and present in the moment when I'm able to appreciate what's going on."

King Charles III and the Queen Consort are visiting Wales today as part of a royal tour of the UK following his mother the Queen's passing. Credit: PA

A reception will take place at Cardiff Castle later today, where the King will hold a private audience with Mark Drakeford and the Presiding Officer of the Senedd, Elin Jones.

It will follow a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral this morning and a visit to the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

The public are invited to line the route to welcome the King and Queen Consort as they approach Cardiff Castle in the afternoon, and to wave goodbye as they depart.

The Welsh Government said only the first 2,000 people will be able to attend the event in the castle and entry will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Travel disruptions are also expected, with some roads closed and bus and rail services expected to be very busy.

Cardiff council are advising those planning on coming into the city for the Royal visit to "dress for the weather, bring plenty of water, prepare for long periods of standing and expect crowds."

The visit comes after Charles III was officially proclaimed as King in Wales on Sunday at an event at Cardiff Castle.