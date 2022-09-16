King Charles has spoken Welsh to thank the people of Wales in his first Senedd address as monarch.

The King spoke in both English and Welsh with part of his speech including "Diolch o galon", meaning "thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Poignantly, these were the last words used by Queen Elizabeth II during a speech on her final visit to Wales in October 2021.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrived at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay to meet with politicians in a Motion of Condolence to remember the Queen.

It followed a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral earlier in the day.

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, meeting members of the crowd at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

Hundreds of people, including schoolchildren, were outside the Senedd and cheered as Charles and Camilla arrived, with many waving Wales flags.

Children were heard chanting "we want the King!" ahead of their arrival.

After entering the building, the King and Queen Consort were greeted by fanfare from the trumpeters from the band of The Royal Welsh.

Harpists also played as the couple moved through the Senedd towards the Siambr, which is the debating chamber of the Senedd.

In his address to the Senedd, the King said: "I am deeply grateful for the words of condolence which so movingly paid tribute to our late sovereign, my beloved mother The Queen."

The Queen addressing the Senedd in her final visit to Wales in October 2021. Credit: PA Images

First Minister Mark Drakeford stood to propose the Motion of Condolence in English and Welsh and the King then stood to reply in both languages.

The motion, which was agreed at an extraordinary session of the Senedd held last Sunday, said: "That this Senedd expresses its deep sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen and offers its sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and other members of the royal family.

"We recognise Her Majesty's enduring commitment to public service and duty, including her support for many Welsh charities and organisations, and her lifelong association with Wales and its people."

The session was closed by the Llywdd Elin Jones, who then escorted King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla to the courtyard area where they viewed condolence messages and met 12 members of the Welsh Youth Parliament.

