King Charles and the Queen Consort visited Cardiff on Friday for their first official visit to Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal couple arrived by helicopter and were greeted by a 21-gun salute, before attending a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.

The couple then visited the Senedd, where they received a Motion of Condolence, before visiting Cardiff Castle for a private audience with the First Minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer.

Here are some of the best pictures from the historic day.

A 21 gun salute at Cardiff Castle marked the arrival of the King and Queen Consort to Wales. Credit: PA

The royal couple attended a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff. Credit: BBC Pool

The King meeting school children in Llandaff. Credit: BBC Pool

Police outside the Senedd ready for the royal visit Credit: Media Wales

The King addressed the Senedd in Welsh and English Credit: PA

The King and Queen Consort being greeted by crowds after leaving the Senedd Credit: Senedd

Children waiting to meet the new King outside the Senedd Credit: PA

An anti-monarchy protest was staged outside the castle grounds, with groups joining together under the banner 'Real Democracy Now'. Credit: ITV

King Charles held a private audience with First Minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer at Cardiff Castle. Credit: PA