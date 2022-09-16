King Charles and the Queen Consort visited Cardiff on Friday for their first official visit to Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Royal couple arrived by helicopter and were greeted by a 21-gun salute, before attending a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.
The couple then visited the Senedd, where they received a Motion of Condolence, before visiting Cardiff Castle for a private audience with the First Minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer.
Here are some of the best pictures from the historic day.