King Charles greets cheering crowds in Cardiff on his first official visit to Wales as monarch

King Charles III has been greeted by cheering crowds in Wales on his first official tour of the country as the monarch.

He arrived in Cardiff with the Queen Consort on Friday morning to attend a service of prayer and reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II at Llandaff Cathedral.

His Majesty arrived by helicopter and travelled by state limousine in bright sunshine to the service, which was also attended by Prime Minister Liz Truss and leading figures from Wales.

A booming gun salute fired from Cardiff Castle was heard across the Welsh capital when the King and Queen Consort first arrived.

Cheering schoolchildren and members of the public lined the royal couple's route to the cathedral.

Military units from the Army, Navy and RAF marked the King's arrival in Wales with a gun salute.

The King and Queen Consort at the service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.

Reservists from 104 Regiment Royal Artillery carried out the gun salute from Cardiff Castle as Charles arrived at Llandaff Cathedral.

After arriving at the cathedral, the King and Queen Consort met with other faith leaders from across Wales.

Among the congregation were Prime Minister Liz Truss and leading figures from Wales including First Minister Mark Drakeford and Robert Buckland, Secretary of State for Wales.

Dignitaries from across Wales and the rest of the UK attending the service at Llandaff Cathedral.

Mr Drakeford read passages from the bible in Welsh, which was then followed by HM Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith, who read them in English.

The King and Queen Consort then signed the visitor book, before meeting members of the crowds who gathered near to the cathedral.

Members of the public could be heard chanting "God Save the King" as the Royal couple shook hands and greeted the cheering onlookers.

The couple then moved on to Cardiff Bay for a visit to the Senedd, ahead of their final engagement at Cardiff Castle.

