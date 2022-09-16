King Charles and the Queen Consort are in Cardiff for their first official visit to Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal couple arrived by helicopter this morning and were greeted by a 21-gun salute, before attending a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.

The couple will then visit Senedd where they will receive condolences as well as meeting Senedd Members and members of the Welsh Youth Parliament.

From there they will travel to Cardiff Castle where King Charles will hold a private audience with the First Minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer, before attending a reception hosted by the Welsh Government.

A protest against the monarchy is expected to take place outside the castle.

11:50 - Crowds are now being allowed inside the Castle grounds

Members of the public, some of whom have been queuing since the early hours of this morning, are now being allowed inside Cardiff Castle grounds ahead of the Royal's final engagement there this afternoon.

11:45 - Crowds gather in Cardiff Bay ahead of the Royal couple's visit

Crowds are gathering in Cardiff Bay ahead of the King's next visit to the Senedd. Credit: PA

Crowds are gathering in Cardiff Bay ahead of the King and Queen Consort's next visit to the Senedd.

Children from Victoria Primary School in Penarth are outside the Senedd waving Wales and union jack flags. They walked for an hour this morning to be there to see the King today.

11:30 - Watch live ITV News coverage of the service at Llandaff Cathedral here

King Charles III and the Queen Consort are attending a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

11:15 - King Charles arrives at Llandaff Cathedral

King Charles arrives at Llandaff Cathedral and is greeted First Minister Mark Drakeford, Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland, the High Sheriff of South Glamorgan, Lord Mayor of Cardiff, Chief Constable of South Wales Police and the Dean of Llandaff Cathedral.

Charles arrived by helicopter with the Queen Consort and travelled by state limousine in bright sunshine to the service.

11:10 - A gun salute marks King Charles' arrival in Wales

A 21 gun salute has marked the arrival of the King and Queen Consort in Wales at Cardiff Castle.

Reservists from 104 Regiment Royal Artillery carried out the gun salute.

11:09 - King Charles III's helicopter arrives in Cardiff

King Charles III's helicopter has landed at Pontcanna Fields, in Cardiff.

The Monarch and the Queen Consort will now travel by car to Llandaff Cathedral.

10:58 - Prime Minister arrives at Llandaff Cathedral

The Prime Minister Liz Truss has arrived at Llandaff Cathedral ahead of the service of remembrance.

10:45 - Long queues outside Cardiff Castle

Queues to get into Cardiff Castle are growing. Credit: Brian Meyrick ITV Wales

Hundreds of people are queuing outside Cardiff Castle in the hopes of meeting the King and Queen Consort when they visit there later today.

The Welsh Government says only the first 2,000 will be granted entry.

10:29 - First Minister Mark Drakeford arrives at Llandaff Cathedral

The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford and his wife have arrived at Llandaff Cathedral for the service of remembrance.

The King and Queen Consort are yet to arrive in Wales.

10:15 - Crowds are gathering outside Llandaff Cathedral

Hundreds are gathered to see the King in Llandaff. Credit: Rob Osborne ITV Wales

Hundreds of people are gathered in Llandaff near to the Cathedral, where King Charles III and the Queen Consort will soon arrive for a service of remembrance.