Britain's smallest church is holding its own prayers for Queen Elizabeth - despite only having space for six mourners.

The tiny Saint Trillo's Church in Rhos-on-Sea is only 11 feet long by eight feet wide, with no room for rows of pews inside the stone building.

There is just enough space for six wooden chairs in front of the small altar - something very different to the grandeur of Westminster Abbey.

But the tiny chapel, located above a holy well, is almost 1,500 years old and will honour Queen Elizabeth in its own way.

Whereas Westminster Abbey will be visited by world leaders including presidents jetting across the globe for the funeral on Monday, the tiny seaside church 250-miles away in North Wales will offer a space for quiet reflection.

St Trillo's warden Gordon Jones said: "The chapel is open daily and in there we have two commemorative prayers for Queen Elizabeth on the alter.

"We also have a noticeboard with prayer slips and people have been filling those out and pinning those to the noticeboard in memory of Queen Elizabeth.

"There are also candles available that people can light in memory of Queen Elizabeth."

The original church was built of wood and wattle and named after St Trillo who is said to have chosen the spot above the fresh water well.

The well was used for many centuries as a place for baptisms. A wall was later built at the back of the chapel to protect it from the elements.

The chapel is now just yards from the beach as the waters have risen in the past 1,500 years.