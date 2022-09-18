Firefighters are currently tackling a house fire at a property in Caernarfon.

Three fire crews are at the blaze on Ffordd Ysgubor Goch which has now been closed. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9:30am on Sunday morning.

North Wales Police has said there are no casualties but residents nearby have been evacuated and people are being urged to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police has said:"Three appliances have been sent to the scene. Two additional buildings have been evacuated at this time."

"All persons from the property have been accounted for and properties on either side of the incident have also been evacuated as a precaution. One casualty is being treated at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation.

"The ground floor of the property was well alight on the arrival of firefighters who have extinguished the fire and are currently damping down at the scene."

The cause of the fire is not known and is currently being investigated by both North Wales Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.