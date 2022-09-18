Cardiff City Football Club have sacked their First Team Manager, Steve Morison.

The Bluebirds lost 1-0 away to Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Saturday and now find themselves 18th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.

The former Wales international took over from Mick McCarthy after he was sacked in October 2021.

During the summer, Morison brought in 17 new players, but Cardiff have had a poor start, having only won three league matches so far this season.

In a statement the club have said: "We’d like to thank Steve for his efforts during his time at Cardiff City, stabilising the first team last season and helping to evolve our squad in line with the club’s philosophy this summer.

"We wish him the best for the future.

"Mark Hudson will oversee first team affairs at this time, assisted by Tom Ramasut, whilst the Club considers options for the position."

Cardiff's next game is at home to Burnley on Saturday 1st October.