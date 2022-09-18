A crossbow has been obtained by police in Port Talbot as a 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 32-year-old man is said to be in a critical condition at the University Hospital of Wales.

South Wales Police say the incident occurred on Victoria Road in Aberavon, at around 6.45pm on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes, said: “We understand there is concern in the community - I would like to reassure people that we have one person in custody and we are not currently looking for anybody else.

“The two men involved are believed to be known to one another and an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.”

A police cordon remains in place at the scene of the incident, which is in a block of flats on Victoria Road. Anyone with with information about the incident is urged to make contact police online or call 101.