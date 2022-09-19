An eight-year-old girl from Flintshire has received one of Queen Elizabeth II's final letters.

Lillie Davies, who lives in Holywell with mum Aimee Roberts, said she will treasure the message from the Queen forever.

"She was absolutely made up and said it was really special to her. She's going to keep it and she's already put it up on the wall in her room", her mum said.

Lillie decided to draw a picture to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee back in June.

According to her mother, since Lillie was a toddler, she's been fascinated with the Royal family and the late Queen in particular.

With a keen interest in the monarch, Lillie decided to draw a picture to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee back in June.The eight-year-old initially joked that she would send her artwork to the Queen, and even when mum Aimee decided to post it to Buckingham Palace she didn't expect a reply.

However three months later, little Lillie came home from school to an unexpected delivery.

"When I get home on Monday there was a letter in the post box with a stamp from Buckingham Palace. Lillie opened it when she came home from school and saw it was a letter from the Queen", explained Aimee.

Inside an envelope stamped by Buckingham Palace on September 9 was a letter from the Queen, thanking Lillie for her message.

The letter, which included a picture of the Queen, arrived the day after Her Majesty died at Balmoral.Mum, Aimee said: "As time went on, we hadn't heard anything about the letter, we thought we weren't going to get a reply, especially after the Queen passed away."She continued: "The Queen lived such a good life and that should be celebrated. Lillie feels very lucky to receive this letter, it's really special to her."