People across Wales paused to mark the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, with schools and many businesses closing out of respect to the late monarch.

Here's a selection of photographs showing how people across Wales marked the historic day.

A member of the public observes the floral tributes to the Queen outside Cardiff City Hall. Credit: Media Wales

A quiet Cardiff city centre as businesses closed and people stayed at home. Credit: Media Wales

Cardiff's normally bustling arcades fell silent as many shops closed out of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: Media Wales

People watch the funeral at the Lion pub in Treorchy. Credit: PA

Residents at Ely Court Care Home stand to pay their respects during the final moments of the Queen's funeral. Credit: ITV News

Owen Filer, 102, watches the Queen's funeral from his home in Cwmbran. Credit: ITV News

People gathered at a local cinema in Blackwood to watch a live broadcast of Her Majesty's funeral. Credit: ITV News