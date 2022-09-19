The Queen is being laid to rest in a state funeral, the likes of which have not been seen for almost 60 years.

The Royal Family, led by the King, with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry led the coffin procession to Westminster Abbey.

The doors of the Abbey opened at 8am to allow the huge number of mourners to take their seats and there are a select group of Welsh dignitaries, politicians and more in the congregation.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre. Credit: PA

The Queen's lying in state ended at 6.30am on Monday (September 19) after thousands queued over the weekend to pay their respects.

Shortly after 10.35am, the coffin was lifted and carried in procession to the state gun carriage of the Royal Navy positioned outside the north door.

The 123-year-old gun carriage then set off at 10.44am, pulled by 98 Royal Navy sailors using ropes in a tradition that dates back to the funeral of Queen Victoria, with the route to the Abbey lined by members of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

A tri-service guard of honour will take place on Parliament Square, accompanied by the band of the Royal Marines.

Here are some of the Welsh people, including politicians and famous faces, who are in attendance at the state funeral.

First Minister Mark Drakeford

Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru

Andrew RT Davies, leader of Welsh Conservatives

Elin Jones MS, Senedd Llywydd

Mick Antoniw MS, Counsel General of Wales

Tanni Grey Thomson, paralympian

The Most Reverand Andrew John, Archbishop of Wales

The Reverend Simon Walkling

The Most Reverend Mark O'Toole, The Archbishop of Cardiff

Sophie Howe, Future Generations Commissioner

Andrew Millar, Welsh Youth Parliament

Nigel Evans MP

