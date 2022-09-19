Play Brightcove video

Andrew Millar, 16, speaks to Good Morning Britain ahead of the historic state funeral

A member of the Welsh Youth Parliament has said it is a "privilege" to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on behalf of young people across Wales.

Andrew Millar, who represents Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, was selected by a ballot from the members who nominated themselves to attend.

He will attend the historic event alongside First Minister Mark Drakeford and the Senedd Llywydd Rt Hon Elin Jones to represent the Welsh Parliament.

The 16-year-old explained: “It’s such a great honour to be representing not just the Senedd, but young people from around Wales.

“It’s an unbelievable invitation and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to pay my respects to Her Majesty. It’s a shock to be the one picked, but also a privilege.”

Politicians and world leaders from all over are expected to attend. Credit: PA

Andrew was one of 60 members of the Welsh Youth Parliament who put their names forward to attend, and found out the news he was chosen right after a government and politics lesson in college.

“I was almost ecstatic when I found out, but then that moment of reality kicked in. The sense of how surreal this occasion is", he said.

“Now, being here, definitely does show me that. We've spent the last two or three days here just being part of the atmosphere and it is incredible just to be here.”

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, Andrew said he has already met King Charles III.

“I was able to meet him on Friday (September 16) as well. He came down to the Senedd where he met Mark Drakeford, Liz Truss and a load of different other parliamentarians as well, and among them was the Welsh Youth Parliament.

Charles visited Wales as King for the first time on Friday (September 16). Credit: PA

“It was such an incredible atmosphere, everyone was very happy. You got to see the crowds gathering from almost 8 o'clock in the morning and he wasn't arriving until 12.

“You could see him coming in and it was beautiful really, just to see the intergenerational connections from Welsh Parliament Youth members as young as 12, all the way up to myself, 16, it was brilliant”, he added.

When asked about the potential networking opportunity with politicians and world leaders from all over, Andrew said: “There are too many people to think of among all the different politicians and dignitaries. It will just be brilliant to be there and to be part of the atmosphere.”