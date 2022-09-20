A car has been pictured upside down on a cliff after it "accidentally left the car park" of a Swansea beach.

The vehicle was in the Bracelet Bay car park when the driver accidentally left the car park and drove the car off a cliff, landing upside down just above the beach.

The bizarre incident took place in the early hours of the morning on September 12, but due to HM Coastguard's social media silence during the national period of mourning, details were not shared until today (September 20).

Coastguard volunteers have asked local authority to fit anti-curb stones in Bracelet Bay car park after multiple incidents in recent years.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard Mumbles said:

"Mumbles Coastguard were paged at 3.21am [on September 12] to assist South Wales Police Swansea and Neath Port Talbot with a vehicle over the cliff at Bracelet Bay."

They went on to confirm that the single occupant of the car was able to walk away from the accident with "assistance exiting the vehicle".

The car fell on to a cliff above the beach in Bracelet Bay. Credit: PA images

Coastguard volunteers have now asked a local councillor if "anti-climb curb stones" could be fitted in the car park.

According to the volunteers there have recently been "over four occurrences of cars crossing the pavement and leaving the car park requiring intervention."

They also said : "The higher curb height would also protect the footpath from overhanging vehicles allowing better pushchair and disabled access on the narrow pavement.

"It would be worth considering more dropped curb locations to allow access and egress from the pavement for the above."

South Wales Police also confirmed officers were called to the scene after receiving reports a car had "gone over a cliff". A spokesperson said:

"South Wales Police was called just before 3am on Monday, September 12, following reports that a car had gone over a cliff by Castellamare, Mumbles Road, Mumbles.

"The driver of the car, a 29-year-old man from Swansea, was taken to hospital as a precaution and was subsequently released."