Labour's Kevin Brennan has undergone surgery for prostate cancer, the MP revealed.

The MP for Cardiff West said he was "recuperating very well and should require no further treatment" as he thanked NHS staff for their "incredible skill, professionalism, dedication and humanity".

In a Twitter thread, the MP said: "Some personal news - a thread - last week I had surgery at UHW Cardiff for prostate cancer - I am recuperating very well and should require no further treatment."

"The recuperation means that I will be working from my home in Cardiff West for the next few weeks rather than travelling to Parliament and Party Conference. My constituents can still contact my office as usual."

"I want to thank the superb NHS Wales doctors, nurses and staff at UHW for their incredible skill, professionalism, dedication and humanity - you are the best of us! Diolch yn fawr iawn!"

Mr Brennan said he had had a PSA test, a blood test which is used to help detect prostate cancer. The test measures the level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in the blood.

He added: "I am a fit and healthy man who had zero symptoms before diagnosis - over 50s ask your GP for a PSA test and get a scan if indicated as I did - early diagnosis means you can monitor changes and intervene only if necessary."

Mr Brennan entered the Commons in 2001 and previously served as a Labour minister, as well as on the shadow front bench. He is a member of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee