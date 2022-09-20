A Pembrokeshire beauty spot, Blue Lagoon has been closed early to visitors to protect a booming population of baby seals.The breeding Atlantic grey seals arrived early this year to have their pups on the secluded beaches.Officials at National Trust Cymru decided to close the Blue Lagoon weeks earlier than expected.The decision has been made in Abereiddy, Pembrokeshire, in a bid to stop the animals being disturbed by onlookers.

Blue Lagoon is very popular beauty spot in Pembrokeshire. Credit: Andy Gocher

The lagoon is usually closed at the end of September to November to allow seals to rest on land and feed their young.But the date was brought forward to September 17 following the decision by conservation experts.

Credit: National Trust Cymru

Mark Underhill, National Trust Cymru’s countryside manager for Pembrokeshire, said: “About half the world’s population of grey seal breed on our coastline and the total number in West Wales, mostly Pembrokeshire, is estimated to be about 5,000 with some 1,400 pups being born each year."The breeding season is vital for our seal colonies here in Pembrokeshire, and we ask that visitors do not access the Blue Lagoon and that they follow the guidelines laid out by the Seal Alliance and Pembrokeshire Marine Code when on the coastal path.”

Visitors will still be able to watch the creatures from the Wales Coast Path or by booking with organised groups.The Pembrokeshire Marine Code is to stay quiet, keep at least 50m away from seals and never come between a seal and her pup.