Video report by ITV Wales Journalist Ian Lang

A Royal Navy veteran has made it to the final stretch of his British coastline walk in an attempt to raise more than £50,000 for charity.

Jim Morton set out expecting to cover more than 7,500 miles as part of the challenge and has officially made it to Wales, with the end now in sight.

The 61-year-old has been walking most days - averaging more than 20 miles a day - for the past 17 months.

In total, he's seen through five pairs of walking boots, had two birthdays and welcomed two more grandchildren.

Jim has been walking an average of more than 20 miles a day since April 2021.

Speaking to ITV Wales in Pwllheli, Jim said: "I just get up every morning and treat it like my job. I just put my boots on and off I go.

"I set off on the 12th April 2021 and today is Day 515 and I've walked 8,420 mile so far."

Setting off from his home in Penistone, South Yorkshire in April 2021, Jim has so far raised more than £26,000 for the Gurkha Welfare Trust, which provides financial, medical and development aid to Gurkha veterans, their families and communities.

Jim's wife, Susan, has supported him throughout the challenge: "I just realised what sort of person he actually is, he's just amazing. The walk he does, he gets up every morning, doesn't complain and just walks what he has to do and gets on with it."

However, there have been a few close calls along the way.

In Scotland, a cliff unexpectedly collapsed and Jim fell 20ft. He was knocked unconscious and had to be airlifted to hospital. But that didn't stop him.

"I ended up with a bleed on the brain, I broke my thumb and lots of cuts and lacerations. But that only held my up for three days and then I got going again. There's a greater good you see, we're out to earn that money for the Gurkha's and nothing is going to get in my way."

"It's guts and determination, it's all in here [the mind]. It's nothing to do with the physical side, anybody could walk, you just get used to it - set off one day and keep walking and eventually I'll get there hopefully," Jim added.

He acknowledged the kindness and generosity of strangers along the way who have donated to help Jim reach the goal.