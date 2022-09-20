Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a man tries to crawl under a train.

A man has been captured on camera after he attempted to drunkenly crawl under a train in Wales.

The 28-year-old appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court after he was caught trespassing on the tracks at Radyr station in the capital.

The court heard how the train driver noticed a man waving his hands in the air and "acting strangely" as the Aberdare to Cardiff Central service approached Radyr at 3.37pm on December 11 last year.

Prosecutor Emma Davies explained: "When the train stopped at Platform Two, Mr Franklin noticed the defendant was now on the tracks. He said the male was crawling on his hands and knees and was going to crawl under the train.

"He made an emergency call to the signaller to ensure lines were stopped. He then walked to the rear of the train, spoke to the train guard and noticed the defendant was now sitting on board."

When police officers approached the defendant, he said "Why are you trying to speak to me? Is it because I was on the platform?"

The defendant pleaded guilty to the offence at Cardiff Magistrates'.

Speaking in court on August 30, Ms Davies said the officers noticed he smelled strongly of alcohol and his eyes were red and glazed: "They formed the opinion he was drunk."

The trespasser later told police he was drunk, could not remember what happened and that he was unaware it was a criminal offence to obstruct a train. He caused delays of four and a half hours at a cost of £2,447 to Network Rail.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place while he was under a community order for harassment. He has 11 previous offences on his record.

Representing himself, he said the trespass took place close to the anniversary of his child's death: "Every year since, that period has been an extremely difficult time for me. I was going through a mental breakdown.

"Since then I have been working with Change Grow Live, which is an alcohol service, and I've been living in a dry house. I am still struggling with depression but I'm doing very well. I'm just getting on my feet. I can only apologise for the inconvenience I caused. I was idiotic and stupid. I was under the influence of alcohol."

Presiding Justice Anna Middleton said she took into account the cost to Network Rail and inconvenience to the public, but also the "positive steps" taken by the defendant.

The defendant was handed a suspended four-month sentence for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation to Network Rail, a £128 victim services surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs, which will be taken out of his Universal Credit benefits.

Upon sentencing, Presiding Justice Anna Middleton said: "This really is your last chance. It will be straight into prison if you do anything else."