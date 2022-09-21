Police say they would like to speak with two people following a report of "verbal abuse and offensive comments" being made at a dog walker in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said the alleged incident happened on Church Road in the Lisvane area earlier this summer, leaving the dog walker "very distressed."

The force said it would like to speak with two people, captured on CCTV, following the incident.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Officers would like to speak with these two people in connection with a report of verbal abuse and offensive comments being made towards a dog walker in Lisvane, Cardiff.

"The reporting person was very distressed by the comments made in Church Road earlier this summer and officers are asking the couple in the CCTV to come forward so the matter can be addressed.

"Please contact South Wales Police by calling 101 or online https://orlo.uk/X7N23 quoting reference *206999."