Two cottages at King Charles' Welsh estate are available to rent out to families this Christmas.

The holiday lets, owned by the newly appointed King, are available for a seven-night at the 90-acre royal residence.

However, potential guests must pass screening checks includes giving full names and dates of births of all guests, car registration details, and providing a valid ID.

One cottage sleeps four people and is available for £2,350 while the other has room for up to six for £2,750.

Both properties are found in the courtyard adjoining to the main farmhouse at the Llwynywermod estate in Myddfai, Carmarthenshire, which King Charles and the Queen Consort use for their Welsh stays.

They are also available to rent throughout the year when it is not used by for royal visits. In January, you can stay in the same cottages for just over £800.

King Charles III bought the estate for £1.2 million in 2007. Credit: Wales News Service

Estate managers have boasted that the cottages feature "beautiful grounds and courtyard" and are an excellent base for "woodland walks and country pursuits." The village of Bethlehem is also just a few miles away.

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, have enjoyed regular summer breaks at the retreat since he bought it through the Duchy of Cornwall for £1.2 million in 2007.

The residence may pass to Prince William as he takes on the role of Prince of Wales, but the new King might still use it as a holiday home.

Describing the royal estate, the rental page explained: "Sitting within a courtyard range adjoining the Welsh royal residence of Llwynywermod, North Range is a charming barn conversion available for occasional holiday let.

"North Range forms part of a courtyard attached to Llwynywermod Farmhouse and is beautifully furnished to suit the style of the property, with a mixture of period and contemporary furniture including many Welsh pieces and local fabrics.

"Sustainability has been championed, with both the heating and hot water powered by a wood chip boiler and electricity provided by a renewable source."

During Welsh stays, at times King Charles III would attend the church services and often provide gifts for locals at the Christmas fayre.

Church warden Judith McSwiney said: "We have very much enjoyed having him. Whenever he has been here he often comes to the church.

"He’s no different to anyone else. We meet him at the gates and then we all enjoy a perfectly normal service, and it’s always lovely to welcome him."

King Charles also gave a defibrillator to the village worth more than £1,000 which now sits on the wall of the community centre for anyone to use in an emergency.

Carol Dyer, chair of Myddfai Community Council, said: "I hope he can still come to Myddfai - he’s always seemed like a person who wants to do his own thing, but I suppose things have really changed now with him being King, and we’re not sure what will happen."