Love Island's Paige Thorne "can't wait" to return to her job as a paramedic after a meeting with NHS bosses.

The Swansea-born Love Island contestant has revealed she is going back to her paramedic job on a "bank contract".

In a question and answer session on Instagram, she told her 1.4 million followers: "It means I can pick and choose shifts that suit me, can't wait."

The twenty-five year old reality television star narrowly missed out on a place in the final alongside boyfriend Adam Collard. Recently, she spoke of her "devastation" when she had to resign from her job in the NHS to go on the show.

'I was devastated'

Speaking on the Girls Know Nothing podcast in August, Paige said: "I tried taking annual leave, unpaid leave, a career break, I tried every single avenue possible to keep my job as well as do Love Island, but, unfortunately, because paramedics and the ambulance service and the NHS in general get such bad backlash about waiting times and being understaffed and all of this.

"I think, from a management perspective, they were like, 'Yes, we want to fully support you' [but] I think they were worried that I went in and then it’s like, 'oh, the NHS is struggling this much and paramedics are struggling this much and you’ve let one have time off to go into Love Island'.

"It might’ve created more bad press and bad backlash that they just didn’t need. Which I totally understand. So the only option I had was to resign, which I was devastated about."

Paige and her boyfriend Adam Collard placed fifth on this year's popular reality television programme, and she has since amassed a sizeable following on Instagram, gaining 1.4 million followers since entering the show back in June.

When Ms Thorne restarts work as a paramedic, it will not be her only commitment. She recently signed a lucrative deal with Manchester based fashion brand Forever Unique.