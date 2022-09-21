Police have named Catherine Bradford as the the victim of the fatal road traffic collision that took place in Merthyr Tydfil on Monday, 19 September.

South Wales Police are continuing to investigate the fatal collision which occurred on High Street, Dowlais at around 5.50pm.

In a tribute, the 52-year-old's family said: “Our beautiful wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend to many, taken from us too soon.

“A one in a million woman, who touched so many with her love for life, kind natured heart and pure soul.

A 29 year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

“We’d like to also give our deepest thanks to the members of the public and emergency services who tried their best to save her,” they added.

A grey MG ZS collided with Ms Bradford on High Street, Dowlais and, despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency services, the 52-year-old mother from Pentrebach, was declared deceased at the scene.

Police appeal

A spokesperson from South Wales Police said: “We want to thank those members of the public who assisted us at the scene and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any dash-cam footage of the incident or who witnessed the manner of driving of the MG prior to the collision.”

If you have any information, you can contact South Wales Police quoting ref 2200318517.