Police have launched an appeal after a woman was assaulted and suffered a broken jaw after a Liam Gallagher concert.

The 28-year-old woman was assaulted following an altercation near a Tesco cash machine in Cardiff Bay.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Friday 16 September where large crowds were gathered.

South Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses, as well as any video or mobile phone footage of the incident.

If you have nay information, contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2200314881.