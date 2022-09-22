A man has been jailed after punching and stamping on the head of a hotel receptionist at the Ibis hotel in Newport.

Joshua Leatherland, 23, from Newport, became angry and assaulted Thundiyil Abraham in the early hours of July 16, moments after being told there were no rooms available.

Leatherland and a female companion had tried to demand a room and even attempted to bribe Mr Abraham with an extra £100 but they were refused.

A Cardiff Crown Court hearing heard that after initially appearing to leave, Leatherland returned with his companion and began shouting at the victim.

Prosecutor Ffion Tomos said Leatherland then lifted the entrance counter in the private reception area, called Mr Abraham a liar and punched him to the face repeatedly.

Ms Tomos added: "Mr Abraham fell to the floor and whilst on the floor the defendant proceeded to stamp on his head on a number of occasions. As Mr Abraham tried to get up he was stamped to the head and back area. The defendant was kicking Mr Abraham as he lay helplessly on the floor. The female companion was shouting 'Don't stamp on his head, don't stamp on his back'.

"Mr Abraham could feel forces and blows being directed towards his head and back. He was stamped by the defendant and felt the defendant digging his heel and twisting it. He was unable to escape and the next thing he remembers is getting up and everything spinning in front of him."

Mr Abraham received help from a hotel guest but Leatherland turned his attentions to the woman and forcefully pushed her to the floor. She did not cooperate with the police and did not provide a statement. Both attacks were captured on CCTV and were played at the sentencing hearing.

The court heard the attack happened at the Ibis hotel in Newport. Credit: Google Maps

The attack resulted in Mr Abraham suffering severe injuries including a hairline fracture to his rib, bruising to his back, shoulders, spine and swelling. In a victim personal statement, he said he was unable to drive and suffered difficulty breathing having to take strong painkillers to deal with the pain of his injuries.

Mr Abraham continued: "This is the worst behaviour inflicted on me in the role I have carried out. I am extremely worried about going back to that job and it's causing me panic but I support my family financially. My wife and children are very worried about me and they're upset."

The court heard that when Leatherland was taken into custody, he said he was "proud of the fact" he had been to prison for punching a female police officer and said it "felt amazing" when he threw punches at her and kicked her.

'A cowardly attack'

An officer noted the defendant had blood on his shoes, but he attempted to lick it off in an attempt to dispose of evidence. He later pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

The court heard the 23-year-old had previous convictions for numerous violent offences including assaults, violent disorder and assaulting emergency workers.

The Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said: "This was frankly a cowardly attack entirely in character for you looking at your antecedence. Mr Abraham was minding his own business at work trying to support his family. He told you truthfully there were no rooms and being told no by someone made you so angry you launched and unprovoked attack on him."

Leatherland was jailed for two years and eight months, and also given a restraining order preventing him from contacting Mr Abraham and attending the Ibis hotel in Newport for 10 years.