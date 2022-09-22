A landlord ripped out his tenant’s toilet following a row about outstanding rent and bills, a court heard.

Terrence Kermode, 76, removed the toilet, sink and other bathroom fittings in a "moment of madness" before dumping them in the bath tub at the privately rented property in Flintshire.Kermode pleaded guilty to unlawful eviction and harassment after council officials investigated the incident at his tenant's flat.

A court heard the "outrageous" offences amounted to effectively breaking into someone’s home and removing belongings from it.

Kermode, of Hawarden, Flintshire, had been a landlord for 30 years but has now allowed his daughter to take over the running of his properties.

Councillor Christopher Bithell said: "We believe everyone has the right to live in a home which is in good repair, safe, warm and secure.

"Whilst we aim to reduce the health effects of poor housing conditions through a combination of advice and financial assistance, occasionally we deal with matters that are so serious a prosecution is necessary.

"This successful prosecution sends out a clear message to landlords that Flintshire County Council will do all it can to protect its residents from unlawful eviction and harassment.

"It reflects Flintshire’s commitment to ensuring homes in the private rented sector are properly managed and that tenants are afforded the security that they need during the current cost of living crisis.”

