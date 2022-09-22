An independent fuel supplier is offering existing customers who are over the age of 80 a one-off delivery of free heating oil this winter.

Customers who have been with Oil 4 Wales for at least two years, and are aged 80 and above, can receive the benefit between October 2022 to March 2023.

The one-off delivery is a community initiative with the aim of helping to keep elderly customers warm this winter.

Oil4Wales is a family-run business providing services to homes, businesses, commercial premises, agricultural and retail customers throughout Wales.

As part of the announcement, Managing Director Sally Williams, said:​​​​​​​​ “First we had the COVID-19 pandemic which had such a devastating effect on everyone, especially the vulnerable, and now we have the exponential rise in energy bills.​​​​​​​​

“This is Oil 4 Wales’ chance to once again look after our customers and give something back. Now that the coldest months of the year are upon us it is even more vital that the community pulls together and supports one another.​​​​​​​​

“I'm extremely passionate about limiting the impact of expensive energy bills on our customers and this scheme is one of the ways we can help.​​​​​​​​”​​​​​​​​

Concluding the statement, Oil4Wales explained: “Following a government report highlighting that there were 2,000 excess winter deaths in Wales 2019 / 2020 due to living in cold, less energy efficient housing, I remain committed to limiting these preventable losses going forward and Oil 4 Wales will help in whichever way it can.”​​​​​​​​

It comes as Liz Truss recently announced a £2,500 per year energy price cap for households for the next two years amid soaring energy prices.

The "energy price guarantee" will come into effect from October 1 in Wales, Scotland and England.