The brother and family of 28-year-old Jamie Wynne have paid tribute to 'caring' young man after his sudden death September 16.

The family shared memories of the talented Connah's Quay Town footballer and his parents Darren and Dawn said that his death has left their world "turned upside down".

Jamie's younger brother Ben lead the tribute and said: "He was such a loving and caring individual, in which he shared such a special and unbreakable bond with both his parents. He would spend hours at Cheshire Oaks shopping with his mum and he adored going to the races with his dad.

"As a family, we hold an uncountable amount of happy memories such as holidays, days out and a weekly Sunday roast ⁠— which he always enjoyed but would never admit they were the best he had. But I knew by that constant cheeky grin on his face they were his favourite.

"Jamie was extremely quick-witted and held a remarkable sense of humour. He would always burst out with some comical one-liners, but would never finish it because of his infectious giggling."

The defender and midfielder played in the Cymru Premier for Connah’s Quay Nomads and his family expressed his life long passion for football.

They said: "As soon as Jamie could walk, he could kick a football around, which flourished into many of his happy childhood years, where he spent early mornings to late evenings playing football in our street.

"We spent many of our weekends travelling around the country taking both Jamie and Ben to football matches, and trips away with their football teams. We have plenty of very cherished and unforgettable memories that can never be taken from us."

Ben added: "Jamie was always up for a laugh and you could tell that everyone thoroughly enjoyed being in his company, and he was well and truly loved and admired by all that knew him.

"Jamie was the best uncle to my daughter Poppy, otherwise known as Uncle Jay-Jay. She loved playing in garden with him and him always being so silly with her. And because we were fortunate to still live at home with our mum and dad, the house was full of constant love and laughter."

Since Jamie died, the Wynne family have received an outpouring of support from his friends and football club in Connah's Quay. Almost 1,000 people attended as his former team Nomads paid tribute to him at Tuesday night's 1-0 victory over Holywell, with players wearing black armbands and a minute's applause.

Ben said: "Jamie was a significant part of football and played at all levels. He played for Connah's Quay Nomads at the highest level in Wales, at the sharp age of 18. You could see the passion and true quality he possessed and he was a player you would have definitely wanted on your team."Jamie enjoyed playing for his latest team, Connah's Quay Town. He was a proud Quay lad through and through, and it was also amazing to see the bond he had with the local lads and the way they celebrated during the many social events he had with them all."He even got me to come out of retirement recently to play for Connah's Quay Town. This was our last game together and Jamie’s final game. I kept a clean sheet and I was so chuffed. And of course, typical Jamie came on and took the limelight by scoring the only goal which went on to win us the game. After the game, we came home and laughed about it together.

All proceeds from the Nomad's tuesday night's 1-0 victory over Holywell were donated to the Wynne family. Credit: Media Wales

Connah's Quay Town said: "Everyone involved with Connah's Quay Town FC is totally gutted by the news that Jamie Wynne passed away. Our sincere condolences go to Jamie’s parents Darren and Dawn and brother Ben. A fantastic player and an even better person, you will be deeply missed by all Jamie. YNWA (You'll Never Walk Alone)."