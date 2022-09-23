A woman who witnessed a 'distressing' crash on the M4 that resulted in two vehicles bursting into flames, has praised members of the public who helped rescue a couple involved.

The witness, who did not want to be named, was travelling from Monmouth to Cardiff on Tuesday evening (September 20).

She said the crash involved a car travelling at high speed in the Cardiff area, and as a result, both vehicles caught alight.

South Wales Police confirmed that the incident took place on the M4 westbound, between J30 and J29, which was then closed in both directions between two junctions.

According to the witness, first responders and emergency services quickly made their way to the incident. Credit: Media Wales

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the scene but there were no reports of any serious injuries.

Following the incident, the witness praised those that helped, including motorists that decided to stop and help, as well as first responders and the emergency services.

She also wants to raise awareness about the ordeal in the hope that people will think twice about driving fast. She said: "The actual accident itself happened around 8pm. Ten minutes before the tunnels where it says 50mph, a small black car came swerving in the fast lane and going 70 in a 50. I’ve never seen anyone speed as fast as that in the area."My first initial thought was that an accident was going to happen. I was considering calling the police at this point but I was driving and decided I’d call them when I was home."The witness said she saw a collision involving two cars just before the A4232 exit which saw one of the vehicles roll or flip.

"I put the emergency light on and pulled to the hard shoulder. Traffic started to form, everyone else behind me put their emergency lights on and tried to help to make sure there were no more accidents. That’s when we saw the fire start to form."According to the witness, first responders and emergency services quickly made their way to the incident and those involved. She praised them for their work. “I was very concerned," she said. "I wanted to get out of the car and help them, it was clear they were trapped.She added that those at the scene were able to remove an elderly couple from their car, with the man suffering a head injury and the woman unable to walk."I got out, I ran over the car and at that point they got the couple in their 80s out of the car. The man was bleeding quite heavily from his head and the woman couldn’t walk, it was obvious she was in a lot of pain. Within a few minutes, the first responders were there. Within a few minutes after, the fire engines and police were there. We were all distressed."

A spokesperson for South Wales Police thanked motorists "for their patience while the incident was being dealt with."" Credit: Media Wales

Following the incident, the witness has said that she is "nervous" about driving again and said that motorists should be more aware of road safety. She said: "It has certainly made me more nervous about driving. I drive that road every day to get to work. You almost feel lucky that it wasn’t you, but the heart-warming thing was how everyone banded together to help in this situation."A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Shortly after 8pm on Tuesday 20 September, emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the M4 westbound, between J30 and J29."The collision involved two vehicles and both vehicles caught on fire. The motorway was closed in both directions between J30 and J29. Police, fire and ambulance service were in attendance."There are no reports of any serious injuries. The vehicles were removed from the scene by 10.30pm and the motorway was reopened. Motorists are thanked for their patience while the incident was being dealt with."