Watch the video report by ITV Wales Cost of Living Correspondent, Carole Green

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget will put money back in many people's pockets, but particularly those who are wealthy.

His plans revealed the cancellation of the National Insurance rise along with a 1p cut in basic rate of income tax next April, as the Chancellor announced significant support for workers.

But how are people across Wales really feeling in the face of rising costs and a squeeze on household budgets?

There was a sense of worry amongst pensioners today in Cardiff, who were asked their thoughts on the latest support announced.

Friends Elizabeth Cascas and Sonja Richards are both retired widows. Elizabeth said the budget announcement doesn't help her.

She said: "I’m very worried because I have a very old property and it does take a lot of heating, so do I heat one room and shut everything else in the house, or what do I have to do?

"I’m afraid to put the heating on now because I don’t know what my bills are going to be.”

Sonja also thinks there should be further support offered for pensioners. She said: "I think being a widow we should be exempt from tax because myself, my friend Elizabeth, we both worked all our lives and we both paid tax on our pension, we’ve already paid tax once when we put it in, now we’re paying it again now that it’s coming out and I don’t think that’s fair.”

But for one hairdresser in Colwyn Bay, the UK's government's efforts to cap businesses' energy costs this week has come as a relief as prices rise.

Phase 4 hair salon owner Dawn Tristram-Roberts has welcomed the latest news from the Chancellor, explaining the cap on price rises for businesses on electrics is "very good news".

She said: "It's made a big difference top my mental health, the worry of it, everything".

Meanwhile, Emma Fleming-Scott is a full-time working mum who feels the budget is more in favour of the wealthy. She said: "I find it's helping more the rich people than it is the non-rich people, although it comes across as they're trying to help us, I don't feel like they actually are helping us."

Responding to the Chancellor’s mini-budget, Luke Young, Assistant Director of Citizens Advice Cymru, said: “We need to be plain here: a tax cut for the richest while the least well off struggle to make ends meet is grotesque.

“Energy prices are locked in higher than they ever have been. Emergency food and fuel needs are at record levels.

“The people we support have little, and today, gain little.”