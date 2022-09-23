Police are appealing for witnesses after reports a child was sexually assaulted by a man on a train at Haverfordwest.

Between 9.50-10.10pm on Thursday 11 August it was reported to police that a child was sexual assaulted by a man who touched her when she was on the train.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at Haverfordwest train station before being released under investigation.

British Transport Police say they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and they are also trying to trace the victim of the sexual assault.