Wales football fans have been praised by police in Belgium for cleaning rubbish up off the streets after supporters gathered for a party in the middle of Brussels.

A Brussels police account shared a picture on social media which appears to show Wales supporters picking up discarded cans, bottles and other rubblish - and putting them into waste bags.

The Belgium police said in a tweet (translated): " It is not uncommon to run into fans before the start of a Red Devils football match in the center of Brussels.

"We would like to thank the fans of the opposing team @Cymru #Wales for leaving the place as they found it: "clean"."

Philippe Close, the mayor of Brussels, also thanked Wales fans.

He tweeted: "Hats off to the supporters of the Wales team who after partying in the city center pick up their rubbish. An example to follow!"

Thousands of fans had travelled to Belgium for Wales' penultimate game before the World Cup which ended in a 2-1 Nations League defeat.

Kevin De Bruyne and Michy Batshuayi rewarded Belgium's first-half dominance with well-worked goals and Wales looked as if they may suffer a hiding.

But Kieffer Moore halved the deficit five minutes after the interval, and Robert Page's side produced a much-improved second-half performance to offer encouragement two months before the World Cup in Qatar.