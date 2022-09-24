Police appeal to public for help in search to find missing girl from Flintshire area
Police are appealing to the public for help after a young girl from north Wales has gone missing.
Laura disappeared from Flint in Flintshire and enquiries are ongoing.
North Wales Police said: "Officers are currently attempting to establish the full circumstances of the girl’s disappearance."
Police have asked anyone with information or who may have seen the young girl to make contact, quoting reference number B145412.