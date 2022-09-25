Temperatures are expected to plummet in Wales over the coming days, the Met Office has predicted.

All four nations across the UK will experience the first “significant” strong winds of the season next week.

The Met Office said a cold front moving southwards is expected to bring some showers and winds, while cold air coming from the north is going to lead to a drop in temperatures.

Wales will see see highs of 12C (53.6F) and 13C (55.4F).

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We’ve got a cold front that is pushing its way southwards as we go through to tomorrow [Sunday 25 September], more so later tomorrow and into Monday.

“It will bring some rain and some strong winds, probably the first significant strong winds of the season so far particularly for Scotland, but the bigger talking point being the cold air that’s going to come down from the north behind it. So, temperatures are going to take a bit of a drop.

“I think Sunday night into Monday is going to be a bit chilly for some but because of the cloud, the rain, the strong winds, temperatures won’t drop too much. I think it’s going to be from Monday onwards when we’re going to see the real cooler feel.”

Temperatures on Tuesday are believed to fall again with rain predicted for Wales.