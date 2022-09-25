Wales have been relegated from Nations League Group A4 after losing to Poland.

The Welsh side suffered a 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City Stadium in what was their last game before the World Cup in Qatar.

Moore soon made his physical presence felt as Wales set about finding an equaliser and James saw an angled shot 13 minutes from time deflected wide by Szczesny.

As the game moved into stoppage time, Wales went agonisingly close to drawing level, but Bale's header hit the crossbar with Szczesny beaten.

It proved to be Wales' best chance of the closing stages and a 1-0 defeat meant relegation from the Nations League top tier.