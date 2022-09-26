British Transport Police has released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a railway station in Rhyl.

Police say that at around 4pm on Saturday 17 September, a man sat next to a 16-year-old girl on a bench on the platform at Rhyl station and began to speak to her.

He then asked her inappropriate questions and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.