The lifelong friend of a Bangor man who was left paralysed after a horror 50ft fall from an electricity pylon is embarking on a festive challenge to raise money for him.

Gavin Pugh, 34, a former linesman, was working on the pylon in Tamworth when he was left with life-changing injuries after falling from it.

He was rushed to hospital in Birmingham where he spent two months in a coma before finding out that he was paralysed from the waist down after what is known as a "T8 spinal complete injury".

Initially, doctors were unsure if he would survive the horrific injuries he sustained in the fall but now, after six months in hospital, Gavin has returned home to Bangor to live with his parents.

Gavin now needs changes to his parents' home to enable him to live independently Credit: Daily Post

However, due to his paralysis, they will need to fit the house with specialist equipment for him to be able to move around.

Now his lifelong friend David Jones, 32, has set himself a fundraising challenge to help raise money to cover the cost of fitting his parents' home with the necessary equipment.

This winter he plans to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge, over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The challenge involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales, often within 24 hours.

The Three Peaks challenge includes a tough climb in Snowdonia Credit: PA Images

The total walking distance covers 23 miles and the total ascent is 10,052ft, with a total driving distance of 462 miles.

David said: "Gav is back living with his parents in Wales, but unfortunately they don't have the set-up at home to allow him to live independently.

"So I've challenged myself to raise money to fund the work and equipment needed for him.

"I'm looking to raise as much money as possible by completing the three national peaks challenge with a twist - not only will it be winter, it will also run through Christmas Eve into Christmas Day!

"Anyone is welcome to join me on either mountain, whether it be wind, rain, snow or sunshine - it's getting done."

More than £800 has already been raised on the fundraising page. David says he will welcome anyone who wants to join him on his journey to Scotland, England and back to Wales.