A ceremony similar to now-King Charles' 1969 investiture at Caernarfon Castle is an unpopular choice among people in Wales, a poll has revealed.

Although the majority (66%) of those surveyed support the Prince of Wales title being given to Prince William, only 19% want to see a ceremony for him to match the one held for his father.

The latest YouGov poll, conducted for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University, shows the public back the new Prince of Wales, with 74% of respondents believing Prince William will do a good job.

In a survey of 1,014 people aged 16 and over, 13% thought Prince William would make a bad Prince of Wales and the remaining 13% didn't know either way.

King Charles announced the new Prince and Princess of Wales in his first address to the nation. Credit: PA

The title of Prince of Wales is controversial for some who believe the last true native Prince of Wales died in the Middle Ages. In the 1960s the idea of a new Prince of Wales and an investiture ceremony at Caernarfon Castle sparked protests, even bomb plots.

But the new Prince and Princess of Wales have proven to be a hit, with the majority of those surveyed supporting Prince William.

We asked, now King Charles has become King, the title Prince of Wales has been given to Prince William. Do you support or oppose Prince William being titled Prince of Wales?

66% Support

22% Oppose

12% Don't know

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have said they look forward to celebrating Wales’s proud history and traditions "as well as a future that is full of promise".

But whether or not a ceremony will take place for Prince William is undecided, with First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, stating there's "no rush" for an investiture.

The now-King Charles' investiture at Caernarfon Castle, in 1969, was both adoringly watched by millions and marred by controversy.

An investiture does not have to happen for someone to become the Prince of Wales.

So we asked, now that Prince William has become the Prince of Wales, which of the following would you prefer?

19% An investiture takes place, similar to the ceremony held for Prince Charles in 1969

30% An investiture takes place but a different kind of ceremony to the one in 1969

34% No investiture takes place

17% Don't know

Support is also high for King Charles, with 67% of respondents agreeing that he'll do a good job as King. 18% thought he'd do a bad job as king - with 16% not knowing either way.

But Prince William proved more popular overall amongst those questioned. 75% said they had a favourable opinion opinion of the new Prince of Wales, compared with 62% holding a favourable opinion of King Charles.

YouGov polled a representative sample of 1,014 Welsh voters, aged 16+, between September 20-22 for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University.