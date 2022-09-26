'Welcome to Wrexham' prompts surge in club's popularity and soaring kit sales

Demand for Wrexham AFC merchandise and worldwide interest in the team is soaring after the release of the Welcome to Wrexham documentary, the club says.

Interest in Wrexham has been steadily growing ever since Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the club in late 2020.

Since then, the documentary charting the inside story of their ownership journey has led to rocketing sales of club merchandise and a significant growth in their online following.

The club says combined receipts from online and in-store sales totalled around £360,000. That's compared to £59,674 during the equivalent period 12 months ago.

The club also said it soon expected to reach a million followers across its social media channels.

In a statement it said, "one of the big unknowns prior to the release of Welcome to Wrexham just over 4 weeks ago was how popular it would be outside Wrexham and how any new support it attracted, would interact with the club.

"There was never any doubt that the interest in club merchandise would increase because of the documentary but even the most optimistic projections did not reach the above levels.

Wrexham Football Club has been in the spotlight since the famous actors took over in November 2020. Credit: PA Images.

"It was always the intention that the 3rd shirt would be the go-to product for the documentary, hence it having ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ on the nape of the shirt but the trip to Wembley in the FA Trophy, led to the majority of these being sold last season.

"The good news is that more training wear stock is on the way over the next few weeks with a significant top-up order of match shirts due before Christmas."

Wrexham currently sit second in the National League, one point behind leaders Chesterfield.